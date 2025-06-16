Joke of the Night for June 16, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a pretty 'lil laugh! Here's a tipped tickler to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Night
How did the beauty school student do on her manicure test?
She nailed it.
