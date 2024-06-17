Joke of the Night for June 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is bloody funny. Here's a silly before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the nurse always have a red pen at work?
Answer: In case they needed to draw blood.
