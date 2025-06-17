Joke of the Night for June 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is wrapping up the day with laughs! Here's one to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Night
What genre of music does a mummy like the best?
Wrap.
