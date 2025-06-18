Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile tonight

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is holding court with the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile bright.

Joke of the Night

Why did the lawyer show up in court in their underwear?

They forgot their lawsuit.

Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025.
Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025.  © Unsplash/Hunters Race

