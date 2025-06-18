Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile tonight
Tonight's Joke of the Night is holding court with the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Night
Why did the lawyer show up in court in their underwear?
They forgot their lawsuit.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hunters Race