Joke of the Night for June 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a buggy funny before you catch some ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of bug tells time?
Answer: A clock roach.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Đồng Phục Hải Triều