Joke of the Night for June 2, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh tonight
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a fishy funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why was the lobster blushing?
Because it saw the ocean's bottom.
