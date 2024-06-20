Joke of the Night for June 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to quack you up. Here's a silly before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do ducks have feathers on their back side?
Answer: To cover their butt quacks.
