Joke of the Night for June 20, 2025: A sunny joke for Summer Solstice
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sunny silly in honor of the longest day of the year, Summer Solstice! Here's one to make you smile bright during that extra sunlight.
Joke of the Night
Why is the sun obsessed with solving math problems?
Because its always looking forward to the Sum-mer.
