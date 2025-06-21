Joke of the Night for June 21, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is pumping up some laughs for Caturday! Here's a funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Why did the cat go to the gym?
To maintain a pawsitive appearance.
