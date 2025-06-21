Joke of the Night for June 21, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday

Tonight's Joke of the Night is pumping up some laughs for Caturday! H ere's a funny to make you smile right meow.

Why did the cat go to the gym?

Joke of the Night for June 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025: The best flower jokes to make your laughs grow

Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile tonight

Joke of the Day for June 19, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for June 20, 2025: A sunny joke for Summer Solstice

Joke of the Day for June 21, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

