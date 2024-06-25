Joke of the Night for June 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a jumpy funny to end your day with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the kangaroo stop drinking coffee?

Answer: It made him too jumpy.

Joke of the Night for June 25, 2024.
Joke of the Night for June 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Yujia Tang

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for June 25, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for June 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for June 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for June 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for June 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for June 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for June 22, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for June 22, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for June 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for June 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Yujia Tang

More on Joke of the Day: