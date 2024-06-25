Joke of the Night for June 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a jumpy funny to end your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the kangaroo stop drinking coffee?
Answer: It made him too jumpy.
