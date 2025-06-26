Joke of the Night for June 26, 2025: A royal joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is royally funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why was the princess in the hospital?
She broke her crown.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Church of the King