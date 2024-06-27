Joke of the Night for June 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to end your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one DNA say to the other DNA?
Answer: "Do these genes make me look fat?"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Aleksandr Popov