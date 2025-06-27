Joke of the Night for June 27, 2025: A coffee joke to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving a strong brew of funny! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Why were the coffees always fighting?

They were trying to talk it out, but couldn't espresso well.

Joke of the Night for June 27, 2025.
Joke of the Night for June 27, 2025.  © Unsplash/Dare Artworks

Cover photo: Unsplash/Dare Artworks

