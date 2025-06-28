Joke of the Night for June 28, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some kitty silly! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.
Joke of the Night
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Kitten.
Kitten, who?
Quit kitten around and open the door!
