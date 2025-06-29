Joke of the Night for June 29, 2025: A simple joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending out your weekend with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What did the teacher say when a book fell on their head?
"I have only my shelf to blame."
