Joke of the Night for June 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Night for June 5, 2024

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some swimming sillies. Here's a funny to make you laugh before you catch some ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: How do you know if pools are safe for diving?

Answer: It deep ends.

