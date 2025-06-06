Joke of the Night for June 6, 2025: A joke to make you smile

"X" marks the funny spot! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Why is a pirate without a "P" so mad?

He's irate.

Joke of the Night for June 6, 2025.

