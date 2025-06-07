Joke of the Night for June 7, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived on time for Caturday. Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a cat who works in business?
A purrfessional.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tai Bui