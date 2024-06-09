Joke of the Night for June 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is drawing out the sillies. Here's a funny to make you laugh before you catch some ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happens when two artists have an art contest?

Answer: It always ends in a draw.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

More on Joke of the Day: