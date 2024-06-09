Joke of the Night for June 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is drawing out the sillies. Here's a funny to make you laugh before you catch some ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happens when two artists have an art contest?
Answer: It always ends in a draw.
