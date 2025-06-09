Joke of the Night for June 9, 2025: Some potty humor to make you chuckle

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some potty humor! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Why are toilets always so good at poker?

They always get a flush.

