Joke of the Night for June 9, 2025: Some potty humor to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some potty humor! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why are toilets always so good at poker?
They always get a flush.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato