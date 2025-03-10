Joke of the Night for March 10, 2025: Out-of-this-world jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is far out! Here's a spacey silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why was the astronaut feeling claustrophobic?

Answer: He just wanted a little more space.

Joke of the Night for March 10, 2025.
Joke of the Night for March 10, 2025.  © Unsplash/Kobby Mendez

Check out more jokes here:

