Joke of the Night for March 10, 2025: Out-of-this-world jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is far out! Here's a spacey silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why was the astronaut feeling claustrophobic?
Answer: He just wanted a little more space.
