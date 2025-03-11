Joke of the Night for March 11, 2025: The best jokes to give you a buzz
Tonight's Joke of the Night is feel good funny, Honey! Here's a smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: How did the bees get to school?
Answer: By school buzz.
