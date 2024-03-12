Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's one that's wickedly funny before bed to laugh the day away.

Question: What was the witch's favorite subject in elementary school?

Joke of the Day for March 8, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 9, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for March 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 10, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for March 11, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 12, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

