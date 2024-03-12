Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's one that's wickedly funny before bed to laugh the day away.
Joke of the Night
Question: What was the witch's favorite subject in elementary school?
Answer: Spelling.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kayla Maurais