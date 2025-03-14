Joke of the Night for March 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night is dino-mite! Here's a funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Who arrested the dinosaurs when they committed a crime?
Answer: Tricera-cops.
