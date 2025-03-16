Joke of the Night for March 16, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the salamander go to Hollywood?

Answer: To make newt movies.

Joke of the Night for March 16, 2025.
Check out more jokes here:

