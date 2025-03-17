Joke of the Night for March 17, 2025: The best jokes to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Here's a pot 'o funny to make you smile.
Question: How can you tell if an Irishman is having a good time?
Answer: He's Dublin over with laughter.
