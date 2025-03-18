Joke of the Night for March 18, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a fiery funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: A kid asked his father: "Dad, are we pyromaniacs?"
Answer: His Dad replied: "Yes, we arson."
