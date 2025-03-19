Joke of the Night for March 19, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is doggone silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did this dog say when he sat on sand paper?
Answer: "Ruff!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael G