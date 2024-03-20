Joke of the Night for March 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your nighttime dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny to make you smile before you snooze.

Joke of the Night

Question: How do elves learn to read?

Answer: Studying the elf-abet.

Joke of the Night for March 20, 2024.
Joke of the Night for March 20, 2024.  © Unsplash/erin mckenna

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 20, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 20, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day Joke of the Night for March 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Joke of the Day for March 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day Joke of the Night for March 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Joke of the Day for March 18, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 18, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away St. Patrick's Day Joke of the Night for March 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away St. Patrick's Day
Joke of the Day for March 17, 2024: Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day Joke of the Day for March 17, 2024: Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day
Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/erin mckenna

More on Joke of the Day: