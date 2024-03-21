Joke of the Night for March 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny to make you smile before you snooze.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why is an octopus great in battle?

Answer: It's got lots of arms.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

