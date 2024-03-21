Joke of the Night for March 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny to make you smile before you snooze.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why is an octopus great in battle?
Answer: It's got lots of arms.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Valkyrie Pierce