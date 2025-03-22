Joke of the Night for March 22, 2025: Happy Caturday! The purr-fect cat jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a mini kitty silly! Here's the purr-fect funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why was the cat so small?
Answer: Because it only drank condensed milk.
