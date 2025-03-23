Joke of the Night for March 23, 2025: Silly animal jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a mini silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: How did the mouse feel after it took a shower?
Answer: Squeaky clean.
