Joke of the Night for March 23, 2025: Silly animal jokes to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a mini silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: How did the mouse feel after it took a shower?

Answer: Squeaky clean.

Joke of the Night for March 23, 2025.
Joke of the Night for March 23, 2025.  © Unsplash/Ricky Kharawala

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 22, 2025: Happy Caturday! The purr-fect cat jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 22, 2025: Happy Caturday! The purr-fect cat jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 22, 2025: Cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 22, 2025: Cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for March 21, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 21, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for March 20, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 20, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 19, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 19, 2025: Popping jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 19, 2025: Popping jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 18, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 18, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Ricky Kharawala

More on Joke of the Day: