Joke of the Night for March 25, 2025: Silly animal jokes to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is an animal silly! Here's one swimming with laughs to make you smile.

Question: What do you get when you cross a fish with an elephant?

Answer: Swimming trunks.

