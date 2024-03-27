Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with a smile! Here's a funny to keep you hoppy all night long.

Joke of the Day

Question: How do rabbits perfer to travel?

Answer: By hareplane.

Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024.
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024.

