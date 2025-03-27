Joke of the Night for March 27, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a seedy silly! Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why couldn't the sesame seed leave the casino?
Answer: Because he was on a roll.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jopopz Tallorin