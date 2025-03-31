Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is pedaling the laughs! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the bikes get detention at school?

Answer: They spoke too much.

Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jan Kus

