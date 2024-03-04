Joke of the Night for March 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny before bed to laugh the day away.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is the night sky so serious?
Answer: It just can never lighten up.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Redd F