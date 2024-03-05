Joke of the Night for March 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day

Question: Why couldn't the water glass drive?

Answer: It looked drunk.

Joke of the Night for March 5, 2024.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Illia Plakhuta

