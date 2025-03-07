Joke of the Night for March 7, 2025: The best jokes to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night is making the laughs grow! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the tree get lost?
Answer: It took the wrong root.
