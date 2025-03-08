Joke of the Night for March 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Caturday! Here's a smart kitty to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What kind of cats teach college classes?
Answer: Purr-fessors.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonatan Balderas Cabañas