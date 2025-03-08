Joke of the Night for March 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Caturday! Here's a smart kitty to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What kind of cats teach college classes?

Answer: Purr-fessors.

