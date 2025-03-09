Joke of the Night for March 9, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a TAG24 reader submission.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Here's a swimming silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What kind of shoes shouldn't you wear on a safari?

Answer: Crocs.

Joke of the Night for March 9, 2025.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Anthony Choren

