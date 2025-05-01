Joke of the Night for May 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to help build up your laughs! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Answer: People are always lined up for blocks.

Question: Why is the Lego store always crowded?

