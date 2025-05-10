Joke of the Night for May 10, 2025: Pawsome cat jokes for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Caturday. Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Question: Did you hear the joke about the three-legged cat?
Answer: It was a major faux paw.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Manja Vitolic