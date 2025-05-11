Joke of the Night for May 11, 2025: Animal jokes for a Sunday Funday smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out the weekend. Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the dolphin say to the orca when they met up?
Answer: "Whale hello there!"
