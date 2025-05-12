Joke of the Night for May 12, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a handy one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why can't a hand be 12 inches long?

Answer: Then it would be a foot.

