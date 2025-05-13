Joke of the Night for May 13, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is doggone funny! Here's a puppy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the three-legged dog say when he walked into a saloon?
Answer: "I’m looking for the man who shot my paw!"
