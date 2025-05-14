Joke of the Night for May 14, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is coded in funny! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call an apology written in dots and dashes?
Answer: (Re)morse code.
