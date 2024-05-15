Joke of the Night for May 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a breezy funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What color is the wind?


Answer: Blew.
