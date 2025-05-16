Joke of the Night for May 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh

All aboard! Tonight's Joke of the Night is swimming with silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What is a sea monster's favorite meal?

Answer: Fish and ships.

Joke of the Night for May 16, 2025.
Joke of the Night for May 16, 2025.

