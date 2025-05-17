Joke of the Night for May 17, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday
Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to close out Caturday with a laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why was the mouse afraid to swim?
Answer: Catfish.
