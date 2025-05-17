Joke of the Night for May 17, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday

Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to close out Caturday with a laugh.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why was the mouse afraid to swim?

Answer: Catfish.

Joke of the Night for May 17, 2025.  © Unsplash/Kiril Krsteski

